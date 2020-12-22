SPC Gear Launches the GD100 Gaming Desk

SPC Gear, the gaming label of the European manufacturer SilentiumPC, extends its portfolio by announcing a brand-new gaming desk and a matching monitor desk mount. The Gaming Desk GD100 is designed for gamers who value comfort and aesthetics.

It offers a wide range of practical solutions that make it easy to organize accessory and peripheral cords by implementing a metal shelf underneath the profiled desktop, a rubber grommet, and conduits in the legs. The new Atlas 100 universal monitor desk mount supports 13 to 27-inch displays with VESA 75x75mm (3″ x 3″) and 100x100mm (4″ x 4″) mounting standards. It allows for better positioning of the monitor, improves the ergonomics, and frees up desk space. Thanks to its simple and robust construction, the Atlas 100 offers easy installation and adjustment of height and position of the horizontal and vertical screen position.

SPC Gear GD100 Gaming Desk

The GD100 features two wide steel legs and a wooden desktop that’s reinforced with additional supports, forming a very durable base for the desk. The wide profile of the legs provides stability, and the rubber pads which can be unscrewed, protect the floor and allows easy leveling of the desk. The black desktop surface is finished with a coating that features an awesome carbon design. In addition to its great looks, the surface of the desk is also more resistant to scratching, so that it can be used for years. It also has improved grip for mouse pads, meaning no more distractions and more accuracy.

Features

Organized cable routing

A special metal shelf for cables and a power board has been installed underneath the desk. The self-adhesive Velcro and plastic hooks included in the set allows for simple and convenient organization of the cords. This cable routing is kept out of sight and supports the easy exchange of peripherals in the future.

Atlas 100 for better ergonomics

The new Atlas 100 is an excellent addition to an existing as well as new desktop setup, allowing for easy adjustment of the position of the monitor according to the users own preference. The height adjustment assures that the monitor can be placed in the correct position for the eye level. The mounting allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees to the left or right and it offers a +35° to -35° tilt.

Easy installation process

The SPC Gear Atlas 100 is extremely easy to install and only needs to be screwed to the edge of the desk. The bracket can be mounted on desktops of up to 60 mm thickness. The wide clamp distributes pressure evenly and gives the monitor the ultimate stability.

Dimensions

Specifications

Price & Availability

The SPC Gear GD100 Gaming Desk and the Atlas 100 monitor desk mount are available as of today at online and retailers. – For more information, you can check out the following official product website/s:

SPC Gear GD100 Gaming Desk – €169.00 – Click the link here!

SPC Gear ATLAS 100 – €15.90 – Click the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!