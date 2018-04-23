Square Enix Hope FF7 Will Outshine The Original In Job Listing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Hopes To Surpass Original

For PlayStation 1 owners (and a few PC owners) many consider Final Fantasy 7 to be the greatest game in the series. Some go further to suggest that it is the greatest game of all time. Personally, I would possibly agree with the former, but not the latter. It’s definitely in my top 10 games list, but I’d have to think long and hard where.

It is a somewhat sobering and depressing thought that there are gamers now in their 20’s who were not even born when this was released and as such, hopefully, the remake will show them what all the fuss was about.

Some have their concerns that whatever comes, it will not be as great as the original. Square Enix, however, seem to want to set the bar quite high. In a job posting that has appeared, Square Enix has stated that remaking is not the intention, it’s to create a whole new game and surpass the original in every way they can.

Job Application

In the job post, which you can visit here, the description says:

“FANTASY VII” boasting over 11 million total shipping and download sales in the global market is said to be the best series masterpiece loved all over the world such as having a strong fans even now even after 20 years have passed since the release It is also an exaggerated title. And announced the release of “FF VII” remake work. It is nothing other than aiming for “new creation” that is not just a remake, because the big repercussion has occurred. What should be noticed is that it is an in-house production system. After 20 years, in order to create a new “FF VII”, still the industry’s top ranker “FF VII” original staff reunited. A project to create “a title beyond the original” is starting full-scale. Together with first-class creators, in a sense, challenging higher difficulty than creating new titles. It is a work that impacts the world as well as growth as a creator. Creating a new world view while preserving existing concepts that users have. A project that can only be achieved here is waiting for you.”

The English is a little broken as Google Translate isn’t perfect, but you get the idea. If you were, therefore, looking to get a job working on FF7 now is your chance.

What do you think? Can the remake beat the original? What do you hope to see from it? In addition, when do you think it will be released? – Let us know in the comments!