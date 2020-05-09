Square Enix Offers Huge 54 Game Charity Bundle on Steam

/ 18 mins ago
square enix steam bundle

There’s nothing like getting a huge pile of games for not a lot of money and with the latest Square Enix promotion, that’s description might be an understatement! With it offering 54 titles for less than £30, if you’re in the mood of masses of cheap games, it’s well worth checking out.

Not just, incidentally, because it’s a great deal. But also because proceeds from the sales will go towards charities across both Europe and America!

Square Enix Charity Bundle

In announcing the bundle Square Enix has said:

“The Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign rewards gamers for practicing social distancing, and also help charities that need support in this uncertain period.

As part of the initiative, we’re releasing Steam bundles featuring many of our greatest games at bargain prices. A full 100% of the Square Enix revenue from these bundles will to be distributed to charities across North America and Europe, including food banks and more.

This colossal collection features 54 games , from some of the biggest franchises in gaming. We’re talking Tomb Raider, Just Cause, Deus Ex and more!”

So, available for £28.38, is this deal actually worth getting? Well, here’s the list of games and, I think you’ll agree, there’s certainly a lot of quality here!

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Just Cause 3
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  • Tomb Raider (2013)
  • Tomb Raider I
  • Tomb Raider II
  • Tomb Raider III
  • Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
  • Tomb Raider V Chronicles
  • Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Tomb Raider Anniversary
  • Tomb Raider Underworld
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  • Just Cause
  • Just Cause 2
  • Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
  • Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
  • Deus Ex: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: The Fall
  • Thief
  • Thief: Deadly Shadows
  • Thief II: The Metal Age
  • Thief Gold
  • Battlestations: Pacific
  • Battlestations: Midway
  • Project Snowblind
  • Mini Ninjas
  • Order of War
  • Flora’s Fruit Farm
  • Supreme Commander 2
  • Conflict: Desert Storm
  • Conflict: Denied Ops
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  • Dungeon Siege
  • Dungeon Siege II
  • Dungeon Siege III
  • Anachronox
  • Pandemonium
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Daikatana
  • Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  • Goetia
  • Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
  • Lara Croft GO
  • The Turing Test
square enix steam bundle

What Do We Think?

In all honesty, this is a pretty amazing bundle deal and, at with each game available for (effectively) just 50p each, don’t forget that with your purchase you’ll also be doing your bit for charity. It gets two big thumbs up from us and if you want to learn more, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to get this bundle? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives


Send this to a friend