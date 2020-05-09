Square Enix Offers Huge 54 Game Charity Bundle on Steam
Mike Sanders / 18 mins ago
There’s nothing like getting a huge pile of games for not a lot of money and with the latest Square Enix promotion, that’s description might be an understatement! With it offering 54 titles for less than £30, if you’re in the mood of masses of cheap games, it’s well worth checking out.
Not just, incidentally, because it’s a great deal. But also because proceeds from the sales will go towards charities across both Europe and America!
Square Enix Charity Bundle
In announcing the bundle Square Enix has said:
“The Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign rewards gamers for practicing social distancing, and also help charities that need support in this uncertain period.
As part of the initiative, we’re releasing Steam bundles featuring many of our greatest games at bargain prices. A full 100% of the Square Enix revenue from these bundles will to be distributed to charities across North America and Europe, including food banks and more.
This colossal collection features 54 games , from some of the biggest franchises in gaming. We’re talking Tomb Raider, Just Cause, Deus Ex and more!”
So, available for £28.38, is this deal actually worth getting? Well, here’s the list of games and, I think you’ll agree, there’s certainly a lot of quality here!
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Just Cause 3
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Tomb Raider I
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider V Chronicles
- Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: The Fall
- Thief
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Thief II: The Metal Age
- Thief Gold
- Battlestations: Pacific
- Battlestations: Midway
- Project Snowblind
- Mini Ninjas
- Order of War
- Flora’s Fruit Farm
- Supreme Commander 2
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Conflict: Denied Ops
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Dungeon Siege
- Dungeon Siege II
- Dungeon Siege III
- Anachronox
- Pandemonium
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Daikatana
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Goetia
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Lara Croft GO
- The Turing Test
What Do We Think?
In all honesty, this is a pretty amazing bundle deal and, at with each game available for (effectively) just 50p each, don’t forget that with your purchase you’ll also be doing your bit for charity. It gets two big thumbs up from us and if you want to learn more, you can check out the official website via the link here!
What do you think? Are you going to get this bundle? – Let us know in the comments!