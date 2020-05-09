Square Enix Offers Huge 54 Game Charity Bundle on Steam

There’s nothing like getting a huge pile of games for not a lot of money and with the latest Square Enix promotion, that’s description might be an understatement! With it offering 54 titles for less than £30, if you’re in the mood of masses of cheap games, it’s well worth checking out.

Not just, incidentally, because it’s a great deal. But also because proceeds from the sales will go towards charities across both Europe and America!

Square Enix Charity Bundle

In announcing the bundle Square Enix has said:

“The Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign rewards gamers for practicing social distancing, and also help charities that need support in this uncertain period. As part of the initiative, we’re releasing Steam bundles featuring many of our greatest games at bargain prices. A full 100% of the Square Enix revenue from these bundles will to be distributed to charities across North America and Europe, including food banks and more. This colossal collection features 54 games , from some of the biggest franchises in gaming. We’re talking Tomb Raider, Just Cause, Deus Ex and more!”

So, available for £28.38, is this deal actually worth getting? Well, here’s the list of games and, I think you’ll agree, there’s certainly a lot of quality here!

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Just Cause 3

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Life is Strange: Complete Season

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Tomb Raider (2013)

Tomb Raider I

Tomb Raider II

Tomb Raider III

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider V Chronicles

Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

Tomb Raider Legend

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Underworld

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Deus Ex: The Fall

Thief

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Thief II: The Metal Age

Thief Gold

Battlestations: Pacific

Battlestations: Midway

Project Snowblind

Mini Ninjas

Order of War

Flora’s Fruit Farm

Supreme Commander 2

Conflict: Desert Storm

Conflict: Denied Ops

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

Dungeon Siege

Dungeon Siege II

Dungeon Siege III

Anachronox

Pandemonium

Deathtrap Dungeon

Daikatana

Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Goetia

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

Lara Croft GO

The Turing Test

What Do We Think?

In all honesty, this is a pretty amazing bundle deal and, at with each game available for (effectively) just 50p each, don’t forget that with your purchase you’ll also be doing your bit for charity. It gets two big thumbs up from us and if you want to learn more, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to get this bundle? – Let us know in the comments!