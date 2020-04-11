Square Enix (Pretty Much) Confirms Final Fantasy VII on PC

So, yesterday saw the official release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and, from what we can ascertain so far, it’s going over pretty well with PS4 owners. It is, however, something of a small matter of chagrin that the game is going to be an exclusive on the console for (reportedly) at least a year. Well, technically perhaps not if it’s a launch title for the PS5 which would likely fall under the agreement.

While it is almost certainly coming to both the Xbox One and PC, a video released by Square Enix may have dropped a pretty hefty hint about the status of the latter version.

Final Fantasy VII

In the video, which you can watch below, if you pay attention to the small print near the beginning you’ll note that the captured footage was taken from the PC version. PC VERSION! Now, what does this mean? Well, it only leads us to the conclusion that despite the PS4 exclusivity, the PC version of the game may already be ready.

If so, and rather frustratingly, it seems that it’s going to have to just sit in Square Enix’s headquarters until April 2021.

What Do We Think?

I must admit to finding myself very conflicted. As much as I really want to play the Final Fantasy VII remake, what I really wanted to do was play it on my PC. Put simply, I find it more than a little difficult to get into console gaming any more and, considering I bought Final Fantasy XV on both console and PC, I don’t really want to make that same decision again.

So, in a nutshell, if the PC version is ready, this is annoying. Still, we always knew it was going to be exclusive on the PS4. It’s just the fact that the PC version may be complete and I can’t bloody get it until next year!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!