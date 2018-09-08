Square Enix Report Final Fantasy XV Has Topped 8 Million Sales

Final Fantasy XV has been released for the PC now for around 6 months. My, how time flies! Although I did own it on the PS4, I must admit that waited for the PC release before I really threw myself into it. On the whole, I wasn’t disappointed either and it seems that in terms of sales most people were quite happy too.

In a report via DSOGaming, Final Fantasy XV has reported that sales for the game have topped 8 million units!

Combined Sales!

While 8 million might sound like an impressive number, remember that this is combined sales across the PC, Xbox One and PS4. In addition, I daresay that many of those 8 million sales were people like me and probably bought the game twice when the PC version released. Putting that aside though, the sales figures are certainly impressive.

What About The Game?

I must admit though, I am surprised that the sales are this good. The game, while beautiful, was clearly rushed. Particularly the 2nd half which after the 8th mission pretty much has you streamlined for getting to the ending as soon as possible. The DLC, due to release next year, should hopefully help address this. Particularly some of the gaping plot holes.

If you haven’t played it yet, it is well worth it. It might, however, be perhaps better to wait a little longer until the DLC drops next year.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!