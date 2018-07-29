Square Enix Shows Off New Tomb Raider Climbing Mechanics

Improved Climbing Mechanics

Square Enix is set to launch the third installment of their Tomb Raider reboot soon. Now they have released a new trailer showing off new in-game climbing mechanics. As an adventurer, Lara Croft is of course no stranger to scaling walls and walking on cliff edges. However, in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, fans can expect even more varied scaling movements. It actually gives the Assassin’s Creed series a run for their money.

The latest trailer is called “treacherous traversal” and it shows Lara clinging on to cliff faces at odd angles. She is also getting a much improved rappelling ability, which is sorely lacking from the previous two Tomb Raider games. Aside from letting her go down or move up locations, it is also designed so that it does not necessarily slow her momentum.

In fact, in one scene, Lara runs on a mountain wall while hooked up on a rope so that she can grab on to a ledge on the right side. The terrain also appears to be much more varied than previous games, building upon the existing mechanics. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

When is Shadow of the Tomb Raider Coming Out?

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is launching on September 14, 2018. It is going to be available for Windows PCs, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Despite the main game being ready for publishing, it is possible that the Team is also still working on the Season Pass content. These will be available after the launch date, and will include new missions, challenges, outfits and more.

The game is currently available for pre-order in Standard Edition for the PC. Meanwhile for consoles, there is a limited Steelbook Edition for PS4 and Xbox One. For the ultimate Lara Croft fan, there is also the Ultimate Edition version. This includes the season pass, three more weapons/outfits, game soundtrack, flashlight, and bottle opener shaped like Lara’s climbing tool. It even includes a Lara Croft “Terrifying Tombs” statue.