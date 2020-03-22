Square Enix Warns Final Fantasy VII May Be in Short Supply!

With Resident Evil 3 set to launch on April 3rd and the Final Fantasy VII Remake arriving on the 10th, it’s certainly shaping up to be a busy and (hopefully) awesome month for gamers. Suddenly, being stuck at home for the next few weeks doesn’t seem so bad.

If you were hoping for your copy of Final Fantasy VII to arrive on launch day though, there may be some bad news for you. Following a post on Twitter, Square Enix is advising that the Coronavirus disruption may impact their distribution of the game!

March 20 update on #FF7R pic.twitter.com/YzF7xmV5vi — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 20, 2020

Square Enix Issuing Warning on Final Fantasy VII Supply!

While not necessarily guaranteeing that there will be problems in gamers getting hold of their copies, they are going as far as to warn that, based on current Coronavirus concerns and issues, it is a distinct possibility.

Square Enix is, of course, keen to ensure that worldwide stocks are good, but if you haven’t pre-ordered your copy, you may struggle to simply ‘pick one up’ off the shelf if you were planning on just winging it.

What Do We Think?

I must admit that with Final Fantasy VII releasing as an initial PS4 exclusive, I have been debating whether I was going to get this or not. Part of me is far more interested in the PC port which is expected to arrive (all going well) later in 2020.

Despite that though, can I wait that long? Probably not. This warning from Square Enix, however, does make me wonder if I need to put in a little legwork if I am going to play this on launch day.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!