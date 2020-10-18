SSD Prices Expected to Drop 10-15% Over the Next 6 Months

If you’ve been keeping an eye on retail prices over the last year, it’ll have undoubtedly come to your attention that SSD storage has become notably less expensive. To give you just one example, I was recently able to purchase a 500GB drive for just £40 which is (roughly speaking) nearly half of what it would’ve cost me just 18 months ago!

Well, following a report via StorageNewsletter, it seems that over the next 6 months, there’s some excellent news for consumers. What is it? Well, all going well, SSD prices are going to continue to fall and, by the end of Q1 2021, they may see reductions as high as 15% based on current prices!

SSD Prices to Drop… Even More!

The reason for the general price drop over the last year has primarily been driven by two pretty significant factors. Firstly, industry demand (in terms of companies/servers etc.) for SSD devices has seen a huge downturn. Secondly, with NAND flash memory production massively exceeding demand, as per the old adage, the more of something there is, the less expensive it becomes.

What Will Happen?

Presuming that this trend does continue, the good news for general PC or even console consumers is that within the next few months, prices for large capacity SSDs may drop to within incredibly affordable realms. It isn’t too much of a stretch to, therefore, suggest that by the end of Q1 2021, a 1TB-2TB SSD may be available (brand new and from a reputable brand) for less than £60/£90 respectively.

It is only a theory, but fingered crossed it is proven to be true because, for those kinds of prices, you’d be mad not to make the upgrade! Particularly those of you still languishing in comparatively snail-paced HDD world of storage.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!