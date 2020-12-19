Stadia ‘High Usage’ Sees Cyberpunk 2077 Locked at 1080p

Before I go any further, I must admit to not being a particularly huge advocate of the Google Stadia. Don’t get me wrong, in theory, it’s a fantastic system. Particularly since that through the utilization of streaming, you can access 4K gaming without any of the expensive hardware that’s usually associated with such levels of performance. – Since its release, however, there has largely been one issue consistently reported by the community. Namely, that you have to have bloody good internet to get it to work as intended.

It seems, however, that following a report via AndroidCentral, that issues surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 on the Stadia, specifically regarding output resolutions, are nothing to do with actual users’ connections. Instead, Google’s own servers are struggling to handle the traffic!

Google Stadia – Cyberpunk 2077

One of the biggest perks of the Google Stadia is the ability to play in 4K and with Cyberpunk 2077 seeing a day one release on the system, it has clearly been one of the platforms most popular titles. It seems, however, that with the exceptionally high volume of people attempting to play this one particular game, it’s causing a lot of high-usage issues. So much so, in fact, that in many instances Google is having to lock players at 1080p just so the bandwidth can handle it.

Now, we should note that this isn’t an issue affecting all Cyberpunk 2077 players. If you are, however, finding that despite setting your game to 4K, you’re only getting standard HD, while there isn’t a ‘fix’ available at the moment, the good news is that you can at least know that you’re not alone and that this isn’t an isolated incident.

What Can Be Done?

There have been some suggestions that this issue may be specifically based upon regional quotas and, as such, through the use of a VPN, you may be able to get the game to correctly run at 4K by simply changing your digital location. Albeit, you’re clearly going to need a decent (and by proxy, probably not free) VPN for this level of connection speed.

Given that 4K gaming is one of the major selling points of the Google Stadia though, there are clearly going to be more than a few users out there unhappy with this situation.

