Standard and New IGP-Free Intel 9th Gen CPUs Costs the Same

Less Features, but Same Price

While we know that Intel has been preparing to launch new 9th gen Core CPUs without integrated graphics for some time, what we don’t know is how much they will cost. Especially in comparison to their equivalent iGPU-equipped counterparts.

However, according to Anandtech, Intel is actually pricing these new “KF/F” CPUs the same as their regular 9th Gen CPUs with integrated graphics. So users who think they can save some money by going directly for these variants are mistaken.

In fact, they are getting a lot less for their money since there is no IGP feature. While it is not used by those with a discrete GPU, it is nice to have a backup option. Just in case. Especially when that discrete GPU needs to be sent for RMA.

What Does the Intel 9th Gen CPU Pricing Structure Look Like in 2019?

Instead of providing a manufacturer suggested retail pricing, Intel provides ‘tray’ pricing. This refers to the price of the CPUs for OEMs buying processors in bulk. What you can see below is the individual price per-1KU (batch of 1000) orders.

The flagship 8-core/16-thread i9-9900K matches its i9-9900KF counter-part at $488 USD. Similarly the i7-9700KF follows suit to the i7-9700K for $374. The same is true for the i5-9600K and i5-9600KF at $262 as well as the locked i5-9400 and i5-9400F at $182.

Intel is also releasing a new i3-9350KF which will not have an IGP. Although it will be priced closer to the i5-9400 at $173. Despite the i3 name, it actually has a much higher base and turbo clock speed of 4.0GHz and 4.6GHz respectively. Plus a higher 91W TDP (vs 65W with the i5-9400/i5-9400F). However, it gives up two less cores and two less threads being a quad-core CPU.

There will also be a new i3-8100F, which is an IGP-free version of the 8th gen i3-8100. Retaining the same $117 price point, 3.6GHz speed and 4/4 core/thread configuration.