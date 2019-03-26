Star Citizen Alpha 3.5 Screenshots Look Epic!

Star Citizen Alpha 3.5

Cloud Imperium Games, a developer that works their release schedules by counting ice ages. At least, that’s how it feels. I’m worried that Star Citizen is going to keep fading in my interest before its “final” release, regardless of how amazing it looks. But, I digress, as there’s a new update bringing it to version Alpha 3.5.

PTU

The new update is available on the PTU (Persistent Test Universe) server. The update adds a bunch of new areas, as well as some general fixes to the game. This includes their “Asynchronous Disconnection Refactor” and I don’t know what that means either. However, it will help with gaming stability and loading screen bugs somehow, so that’s a good thing.

Screenshots

The images showcase Area 18 Landing Zone on ArcCorp. As is always the case with this game, it looks phenomenal. A big thanks to DSO for the images!

Release Date

The Star Citizen 3.5 Update should roll out to backers this quarter. How much of this content will be in that update at release, who knows. However, it’s still nice to see progress being made.

About Star Citizen