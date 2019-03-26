Star Citizen Alpha 3.5 Screenshots Look Epic!
Peter Donnell / 4 hours ago
Star Citizen Alpha 3.5
Cloud Imperium Games, a developer that works their release schedules by counting ice ages. At least, that’s how it feels. I’m worried that Star Citizen is going to keep fading in my interest before its “final” release, regardless of how amazing it looks. But, I digress, as there’s a new update bringing it to version Alpha 3.5.
PTU
The new update is available on the PTU (Persistent Test Universe) server. The update adds a bunch of new areas, as well as some general fixes to the game. This includes their “Asynchronous Disconnection Refactor” and I don’t know what that means either. However, it will help with gaming stability and loading screen bugs somehow, so that’s a good thing.
Screenshots
The images showcase Area 18 Landing Zone on ArcCorp. As is always the case with this game, it looks phenomenal. A big thanks to DSO for the images!
Release Date
The Star Citizen 3.5 Update should roll out to backers this quarter. How much of this content will be in that update at release, who knows. However, it’s still nice to see progress being made.
About Star Citizen
“Imagine a universe that combines the freedom of exploration, the thrill of combat, and the unique challenge of building a life in space. Star Citizen puts ultimate control in the hands of the player, whether you’re making your way as a cargo
hauler, exploring the vastness of space, or scraping out a living outside the law, you will navigate through a mixture of procedurally generated and handcrafted worlds and interact with a variety of characters. Star Citizen is in active development. You can download and play Star Citizen Alpha 3.3 now. Additional features and updates will be released as they are developed.” – Roberts Space Industries