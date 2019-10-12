Star Citizen Alpha 3.7 Now Available to Backers

If you’ve been following Star Citizen, and let’s be honest, you’ve been following a long time, you’ll be happy to hear there’s another big update today. Of course, if you’ve been following from the start, you may also have given up by now. This game is making great progress, but will it ever leave that ever-persistent “alpha” phase? Who the hell knows.

Star Citizen

The new update released by Cloud Imperium is pretty extensive. Albeit, that’s pretty common for their updates. It features new gameplay features and fixes as you would expect. These include improved combat AI and a revised character customiser.

The new UI improvements add multi-channel support for VOIP/FOIP. Which is no doubt a big help to those who like to group up with their buddies. However, if you really want to dive into the full changelog you can do so here. As I said, it’s quite extensive, and I’m really only scratching the surface here.

“Alpha Patch 3.7.0 has been released and is now available! The launcher version number should read: VERSION 3.7.0- LIVE.3180042. It is strongly recommended that players delete their USER folder for the Public client after patching, particularly if you start encountering any odd character graphical issues or crash on loading. The USER folder can be found (in default installations) at C:\Program Files\Roberts Space Industries\StarCitizen\LIVE. The persistence database has been cleared for this build.”