Star Citizen Alpha 3.7 Now Available to Backers

/ 3 hours ago
Star Citizen Crowd-Funding Campaign Surpasses $200 Million

If you’ve been following Star Citizen, and let’s be honest, you’ve been following a long time, you’ll be happy to hear there’s another big update today. Of course, if you’ve been following from the start, you may also have given up by now. This game is making great progress, but will it ever leave that ever-persistent “alpha” phase? Who the hell knows.

Star Citizen

The new update released by Cloud Imperium is pretty extensive. Albeit, that’s pretty common for their updates. It features new gameplay features and fixes as you would expect. These include improved combat AI and a revised character customiser.

The new UI improvements add multi-channel support for VOIP/FOIP. Which is no doubt a big help to those who like to group up with their buddies. However, if you really want to dive into the full changelog you can do so here. As I said, it’s quite extensive, and I’m really only scratching the surface here.

“Alpha Patch 3.7.0 has been released and is now available!  The launcher version number should read: VERSION 3.7.0- LIVE.3180042. It is strongly recommended that players delete their USER folder for the Public client after patching, particularly if you start encountering any odd character graphical issues or crash on loading. The USER folder can be found (in default installations) at C:\Program Files\Roberts Space Industries\StarCitizen\LIVE. The persistence database has been cleared for this build.”

Topics: , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives