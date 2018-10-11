Star Citizen Squadron 42 Trailer Enlists Hollywood A-Listers

CitizenCon Gameplay Trailer

Cloud Imperium Games has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Squadron 42 at CitizenCon. Unlike other gaming trailers however, it features a cavalcade of familiar celebrities. Which certainly goes well with some impressive cinematography and visuals.

The Star Citizen game features an all-star cast from movies and TV. This includes Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, Henry Cavill and Gillian Anderson. The cast also includes notable actors Liam Cunningham, Andy Serkis, Ben Mendelsohn, and John Rhys Davies.

See a preview of these actors in action in-game through the trailer below:

What is Squadron 42?

Squadron 42 centers around the conflict between Earth’s Navy and the invading warlike alien race called ‘Vanduul’. It is set in the year 2945 and features battles across remote corners of space. Expect giant space ship dog fights, and more in this single-player spaceflight sim companion to Star Citizen.

When is Squadron 42 Coming Out?

Cloud Imperium Games did not disclose a hard launch date yet (shocking, I know). However, they will be releasing more information before the end of the year.

Considering how much detail CIG puts into the motion capture and game development, it is understandable why it takes so long to create these games. You are not going to find any Mass Effect: Andromeda-style animation here.