Star Trek: Lower Decks Looks Absolutely Awesome!

Following the release of (the decent) Star Trek: Discovery and (absolutely fantastic) Picard, the Star Trek franchise is certainly undergoing something of a huge resurgence in popularity at the moment. With CBS revealing the first trailer for their ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ animated series, however, it appears we’re going in a bit of a wacky new direction and, based on what we can see here, I’m absolutely loving it!

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Taking the franchise in a very bold new direction, we get to see the ‘chicken soup nozzle cleaning’ end of Starfleet labor with the main focus of the show being on a group of entry-level recruits who aspire to greatness but are currently stuck doing most of the dirty work.

With the show set to be guided by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan this is already a pretty solid indication that the show should be pretty amazing. So, take a couple of minutes out of your day and prepare yourself for what is, quite possibly, the greatest trailer I’ve seen so far this year!

When Is It Out?

Initially set to make its debut on CBS All Access, the first episode will air on August 6th, 2020. Rest assured, as a huge fan of Star Trek, I’m really looking forward to (arguably for the first time ever) the franchise taking a more comedy focused role! Star Trek: Lower Decks might not be for the hardcore fans, but, based on what we can see here, it certainly looks set to get two huge thumbs up from me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!