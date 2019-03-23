Star Wars Battlefront II Gets New 40-Player ‘Capital Supremacy’ Mode

Immersive Clone Wars-Era Experience

Star Wars Battlefront II players will be able to clash in an immersive Clone Wars-Era battle soon once the Capital Supremacy mode arrives. This pits the Galactic Republic and Separatists in a two-phase warzone that starts on the ground and ends in space.

It starts with the Ground phase, as a team of 20 players plus 12 additional AI troopers fight for majority control of five command posts. Players can

utilize a wide array of tactics, trooper classes, land vehicles, and reinforcement units.

Furthermore, they will also have access to hero characters available. In combination with the additional bot players, this should make for an intense ground level combat scenario. The team which captures and controls the most command posts gains reinforcements (via tickets on a progress bar).

However, this is just the first step, the next is the Invasion phase. The winning team then on gets to have a shot at taking the battle off the ground and on to the enemy capital ship. The goal is of course to go into space and destroy it. For the other team, their job is to crush the invading forces. Once the Invasion phase begins, there are no more AI players. So it will be close quarters combat with other humans.

Attacking as the clones and the heroes of the Clone Wars, you’ll take on the Separatist Dreadnought, while on the side of the Separatists and villains, you’ll be looking to abolish the Republic Attack Cruiser.

When will the Capital Supremacy Mode Go Live?

This update will arrive soon on March 26th. The new mode adds the

Pipeline Junction West map on Geonosis, plus the Separatist Dreadnought and Republic Attack Cruiser capital ship interiors. Two additional reinforcement units join the battle as well – the Infiltrator class Republic ARC Trooper and Separatist BX Commando Droid.

For more details and information, read the official DICE blog about the update.