Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Game Expected To Be Teased Soon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

I must admit that it was something of a revelation to me to learn that a new Star Wars game was in the works. Given the relatively poor reception that Battlefront 2 received, I had suspected that EA might have given the franchise a little bit of a break to let the dust settle.

Regardless of what I thought though, in a report via PCGamesN a brand new game is coming and Respawn Entertainment, the company developing the game has just dropped a hint that we can expect to see some teasers in the coming months.

Teasers On The Way

Respawn Entertainment has said: “This game’s development is led by the former director of the God of War series [Stig Asmussen], with a team of veterans from some of the industry’s biggest action-adventure games. It’s very far along in development and having spent time with it recently myself, it plays spectacularly well.”

When Is It Out?

No official release date has yet been revealed for the game. Despite this, however, EA has said that they plan to release the game around the ‘holidays’ in 2019. As such we can probably expect this either towards the end of November. Failing which, just before Christmas. Well, that is, of course, assuming that it isn’t delayed. Which, at this stage of the development, isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seemingly promising a more RPG style of Star Wars gaming, however, if it’s half-decent, it could prove to be a strong return to form for the franchise. Wouldn’t that be nice!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!