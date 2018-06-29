Steam Gains Over 13.5 Million New Customers Since January!

Steam Reports Big Rise In Brand New Customers

Steam is without a doubt perhaps the biggest application in terms of PC Gaming. I struggle to think of anyone who enjoys PC gaming that doesn’t have a Steam account. As such, it’s hard to actually think of many people who do not have an account who have made at least one purchase on it.

In surprising figures though, a report via PCGames has found that Steam has recorded over 13.5 million people making their first ever Steam purchase since the start of 2018.

So Many New Customers!

Reflecting around 3 million people per month, in truth, I find it hard to find any rhyme or reason behind this. Some suggest that this might be due to them now accepting a wider range of payments for their game. I do, however, have a bit of a dark theory as to where all of these new Steam account holders/purchases might be coming from.

Although I am certain this will not account for a massive part of these numbers, I am curious to know how many of this ‘1st time purchase’ accounts have been made to bypass a ban from a game. Now, in terms of popular games and bans, PUBG is certainly a title that sits in both of those categories. It’s unlikely that Steam could never truly know, but I would just be curious to know how many of these were just single purchase accounts.

Good News For Steam

Either way, it’s all great news for Valve and definitely a surprise that despite being around for so long they have still been able to attract a significant volume of new customers in such a short period of time. As above, I have my doubts as to the source of them, but perhaps I’m just a cynic.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!