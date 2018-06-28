Steam Adds New Account Log-In History Feature

Steam Adds A New Account Log-In History Feature

With most PC games these days being run (or indeed purchased) via Steam, it is perhaps one of the most sensitive accounts you regularly use on your system. With various forms of security already in place though, a recent Steam update has just added some more new and interesting information into the mix.

In a report via PCGamesN, an update to Steam has introduced a new security feature. In this, Steam will record for a period of 12 months all of your log-in and log-outs and specifically where they were made.

Why Would This Be Important?

Well, the chances are that this information would be very bland. Honestly, to the vast majority of us, it probably wouldn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know. If there was, however, a breach on the account, it could, however, potentially at least let you know where the unauthorised access was made. I mean, for all you know someone in America might be stealing your Steam account and playing some HuniePop while you sleep! Not that you ever played it of course!

This isn’t the only update which has been made to the user data available to view on your account. This is, however, definitely the most interesting additions. One that, in terms of security, could be of significant interest to many. I must confess, I have already checked this out on my own account. Don’t worry, everything fine here.

Where Can I Check This Out?

You should be able to access this information via the Steam App or by logging into your account via a web browser. As above, it’s not likely you’re going to learn anything too unexpected here. Then again, if someone is sharing your account without your knowledge, this would be the best indication of that.

What do you think? Is this a good and useful update? In addition, do you plan to check it out? – Let us know in the comments!