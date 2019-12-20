Steam and Epic Games Store Launch Their Winter Sales

Well, we all knew that this was coming. Yes, the Christmas period always manages to offer us as many opportunities as possible to drain our bank balance, but for PC gamers, this is either going to be great or awful.

In a surprise move that sees two of PC gamings biggest names going directly head-to-head (arguably for the first time) both Steam and the Epic Games Store have launched their Winter sale.

Is it time to grab a last-minute gaming bargain? – Let’s take a look!

Steam Winter Sale

Now, as you might expect, between the two platforms Steam certainly has a wider range of games on offer. Some of the more notable deals include:

Middle Earth – Shadow of War – £8.74

Darksiders 3 – £15.29

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy – £17.49

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £45.64

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – £32.43

Civilization 6 – £12.49

With literally thousands of games on sale, you can check out the Steam website via the link here!

Epic Games Store Sale

Now, we know that a lot of you have a pathological hatred of the Epic Games Store platform. Putting this aside, however, (and despite their more limited library) Epic Games arguably has the far more attractive sale on at the moment.

Firstly, following up on their ‘free game’ promotions, they’ll be offering a new game for free every day. Secondly, and this is a pretty sweet deal that clinges a lot of the comparative deals, they’re also offering $10 off on purchases.

So, what picks does the Epic Games Store have? Well, not taking the $10 discount into the mix, some of the highlights include:

Red Dead Redemption 2 – £43.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £45.64

Ghostbusters Remastered – £11.99

The Outer Worlds – £37.49

Borderlands 3 – £32.49

Control – £32.15

You can, of course, check out all of their deals via the official Epic Games Store website at the link here!

What Do We Think?

Comparative? We think the Epic Games Store just about edges it as offering the better sale deals of the two. Yes, their library isn’t as wide and varied, but as the list above shows, they do (still) have a lot of highly-desirable exclusives.

Any way you look at it though, sales like this are only a win-win for us humble gamers. Just try not to spend too much, alright?

What do you think? Which do you think is the best deal in the sales? – Let us know in the comments!