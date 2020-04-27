Steam Celebrates Alien Day with 95% Off Alien Isolation

Ok, so the chances are that with Alien Isolation now being 6 years old if you’ve wanted to, you’ve probably already played it. If you were, however, after a gaming bargain and had missed prior opportunities to try this masterpiece, then pay attention!

To celebrate Alien Day (more on that later) Steam is offering a whopping 95% off Alien Isolation meaning you can pick up a copy for just £1.50!

Alien Isolation

So, what is Alien Day? Well, apparently it has something to do with the moon they visited in the film. Known as LV-426, and utilizing the American method of dating stuff, that would make it April 26th which was yesterday. With a little under 24 hours of the sale still remaining, however, nows your chance to grab a truly great gaming bargain!

The official games description reads:

Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. Fifteen years after the events of Alien™, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter Amanda she would return home for her 11th birthday. Amanda never saw her again. Fifteen years later, Amanda, now a Weyland-Yutani employee, hears that the flight recorder of her mother’s ship, the Nostromo, has been recovered at the remote trading station Sevastopol. The temptation for her to finally understand what happened is too much to resist. When the crew arrives at Sevastopol, they find something is desperately wrong. It all seems to be connected to an unknown menace, stalking, and killing deep in the shadows. In order to uncover the truth about her mother, Amanda is forced to confront the same terrifying thing that separated them.

Where Can I Check This Out?

Presuming you have the Steam app installed on your PC, a quick search in the store for “Alien Isolation” should quickly point you in the right direction. Failing which, you can check out the official Steam game website via the link here!

Remember though, with this deal set to end at 6pm on the 28th of April, you have a limited time to grab this and, I mean, for £1.50, this is a no brainer, right?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!