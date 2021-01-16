Steam Lunar Sale Start Date May Have Just Leaked

I should hope that by this point you are all fully familiar with the various sales events Steam offers PC gamers throughout the year. And, of course, the usual steps that tend to follow them. – In a nutshell, you promise yourself you’re not going to buy anything frivolous, and then, by the end of the event, you probably have around half a dozen new games in your library of which you’ll be lucky if you pump more than 2 hours into half of them.

Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, if you have been looking forward to investing a little cash in some games, then we have some excellent news. Following a leak, we may have the official dates of their upcoming Lunar New Year sales event!

Steam Lunar New Year Sale!

The leak has reportedly come from a yet unconfirmed games developer (probably on the smaller end of the scale) who, as you might expect, Steam contacts immediately prior to any new sales event to agree on discounts, promotions, etc. – Well, following this leak, the information revealed suggests that the Steam Lunar New Year sale will begin on February 11th and will run up until February 15th.

Hide Your Wallets!

It barely feels like five minutes since the Winter sale ended, but on the plus side, if you are in the market for some new games with some hefty discounts, the next official Steam sale may literally just be a little under a month away. – So, if there are any games you want to grab, it might not hurt to start getting them added to your wishlist!

What do you think? How many games do you usually purchase in a Steam sale? – Let us know in the comments!