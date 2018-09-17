Steam Offers 1st Episode of Batman The Telltale Series for FREE

Free to Keep from Steam

The weekend might be over, but if you are looking for a light game to play then Steam might have something for you. They are currently offering Batman The Telltale Series for free. The only catch being that only the first episode is free to keep. It is not a time-limited trial or a gimped demo. It is the full first episode. Obviously, they are hoping that you get enticed enough to spend money for the complete set.

Like any Telltale series game, each episode is pretty sizable. So it is still going to occupy several hours of your time. There are five episodes in total:

Ep1: Realm of Shadows

Ep2: Children of Arkham

Ep3: New World Order

Ep4: Guardian of Gotham

Ep5: City of Light

The entire five-episode series is available for only £18.99 normally.

Can My System Run Batman The Telltale Series?

Telltale games are live comic-book-like point-and-click dialogue adventures. As such, they do not require a beefy machine to run. However, integrated Intel graphics is not going to be powerful enough since there are 3D graphics.

For the PC, you only need to have the following hardware:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 7 64Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450+ with 1024MB+ VRAM (excluding GT) – LATEST DRIVERS REQUIRED

Nvidia GTS 450+ with 1024MB+ VRAM (excluding GT) – LATEST DRIVERS REQUIRED DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Additional Notes: Not Recommended for Intel integrated graphics

To Download the game, head over to the official Steam page for Batman the Telltale Series, or search for it using the Steam client.