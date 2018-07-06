Steam Reveal The Best Sellers of 2018 (So Far)

Steam Reveal The Best Selling Games Of 2018… So far

Believe it or not, we’re halfway through the year. If you don’t believe me then I have no idea why as a simple consultation with a calendar would confirm that for you. You clearly don’t believe me to be trustworthy and I am deeply hurt. Anyway, my feeling aside, as is traditional, Steam has decided to reveal what has been their most popular sales of the year so far.

The announcement at this point does make sense as the Steam Summer Sale has literally just concluded.

So, are there any surprises? Let’s check it out!

Platinum Sales

Being the top category, there are not many surprises here. The inclusion of Dota may confuse some, but Steam has traditionally included in-game purchases in the sales figures which would also largely account for Counterstrikes conclusion.

In truth, the only game that has surprised me here is Jurassic World Evolution, simply because it’s a relatively new release being less than a month old.

Gold Sales

In fairness, not much too surprising here. It is perhaps a little strange that Final Fantasy XV or Warhammer didn’t break into the top category, but they obviously didn’t quite have the sales figures we may have expected.

Silver Sales

The surprising aspect with silver is just how many older games managed to creep into this category. Dark Souls 3, Fallout 4, Dead By Daylight and Cities Skylines for example, while reasonable new are still around 2-4 years old.

Everything Else!

In terms of bronze sales, pretty much just think of any game you think deserves to be on this list and it’s on it. I’m not being lazy, but Steam’s ‘bronze’ incorporates the best part of 50 games.

Admittedly, the list doesn’t really tell us much expect what has sold well and while there are not too many surprises, I think it is still pretty interesting none the less. Particularly how consistent the ‘silver’ category has been over the last year.

What do you think? Did you buy any of these games in the Steam sale? – Let us know in the comments!