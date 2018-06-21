The Steam Summer Sale Is Set To Start On Friday

It’s time to either celebrate or hide your wallets. Yes, one of the biggest events in PC gaming is coming this Friday and as such you might want to get your kidneys on eBay in preparation to cover the costs of your purchases.

Steam sales are often not specifically revealed until quite close to the date. I have no idea why it’s just how they like to do things. With confirmation being received though, we can confirm that the Steam Summer Sale will officially launch this Friday. God help your bank account!

Hide The Bank Cards!

I must admit that on several occasions the Steam sales have made me spend more than I wanted to. On many of those occasions, I have even bought games that I still haven’t played. Some of these have been sat in my Steam library for several years now!. For the more recent sales though, I have been a little more sensible in my approach. In truth though, I thought the last sale was a bit rubbish.

Despite that though, when the sale launches on Friday I daresay that there will be many of you, like myself, who will probably spend the best part of an hour scouring through the deals to see if there’s anything we simply have to make our own. Yes, I do this at literally every Steam sale. This is, however, perhaps the first sale in which there are games I genuinely want.

What I’d Like To See In the Steam Summer Sale

Jurassic World Evolution launched a little over a week ago. The game itself is a ‘theme park’ inspired game where you must build, run and manage your own Jurassic Park. For me, this game ticks so many boxes, but I do have one major problem, it’s too damn expensive!

Currently retailing for £45.00 on Steam I must admit that I am really keen on this, but I have a massive problem spending that much on a PC game. Before I get my hopes up though or yourself for any recent release, Valve last year did discuss the potential for a game having to be released for a month before it would be eligible for sale. I don’t know whether that actually became policy or not, but I guess we’ll all find out in the next few days!

What do you think? What game are you most interested in from the Steam Sale? – Let us know in the comments!