Steam VR Spring Sale Goes Live – Over 900 Titles Discounted

Largest VR Sale from Steam Yet

If you are one of the gamers with a Virtual Reality setup looking to pad their games collection then I have some good news for you. Valve has launched their Steam Spring VR sale set to last over the weekend, discounting over 900 VR-related titles.

Even the newly launched Psychonauts Rhombus of Ruin is on sale, with a 20% off discount. That drops the price down to only £12.39. VR must-haves such as SuperHot VR (25% off), LA Noire (25% off), and Star Trek Bridge Crew (60% off) are also on sale.

If you fancy a wacky adventure, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rickality is 50% off. However, if you want a more serious VR game then Bethesda has several adapted titles on their lineup. This includes DOOM VFR (30% off), and Fallout 4 VR (30% off). However, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR does not appear to be part of the sale.

One of the best deals available is the Serious Sam VR bundle deal. For only £36.26, players can get he First Encounter, The Second Encounter, The Last Hope and Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE. This bundle normally costs £120.96, so that is a massive 70% discount.

How Long Does This Steam Sale Last?

The sale started on Thursday April 19, and will last until Monday, April 23.