Steamer Escapes COD:MW Gulag with a Steering Wheel

If you’ve played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s (highly excellent) battle royale ‘Warzone’, then you’ll undoubtedly be familiar with the Gulag. For those of you who haven’t, let me explain. When you ‘die’ in the game (before the final phases) you are given a second chance! Pitting you in 1 v 1 combat, the remit is simple. If you win, you return to the game, if you lose, it’s over.

Well, in something of a truly remarkable feat, Streamer ‘Noel Miller‘ has posted a video of him escaping the Gulag. Admittedly, that in itself doesn’t sound that impressive. When you learn that he did it using a steering wheel controller, however, then it’s absolutely mind-blowing.

he gotta uninstall pic.twitter.com/yxcnzh2RKX — Noel Miller (@thenoelmiller) April 11, 2020

COD:MW Gulag Win with a Steering Wheel Controller!

You have to watch it to believe it and, even then, you have to feel a degree of sympathy for ‘Billy’ who was thoroughly destroyed by the might of the steering wheel. Well, that and the R9-0 shotgun.

Looking at it more subjectively though, I think ‘Billy’ was going for the knife kill. Walking right in-front of a guy with a shotgun, however, is rarely a good idea in COD! I mean, even with a crap controller, shotguns are pretty lethal in that game! Maybe that’s why I always play with a sawn-off 725…

What Do We Think?

Well, firstly, I hope that this video never comes to ‘Billy’s’ attention as, if it does, he might never feel like playing COD again. Well, either that or setting fire to his system for the shame in dying in such a manner.

Kudos to ‘Noel Miller‘ though for at least giving the Gulag a serious go with his steering wheel. While we doubt that this will happen often (and we certainly don’t recommend this as the most optimal way to play the game), he’s clearly proven that it is, at the very least, possible!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!