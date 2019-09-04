Steel Series Release Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

The latest SteelSeries gaming headset is here at last. Following on from the already fantastic Arctis headset range, the new Arctis one is impressive. It’s their first wireless headset to work on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, as well as mobile. Perfect for gamers who play on multiple devices.

What’s cool is that it connects to all these devices using a small USB-C dongle. The dongle allows for “true lossless” and “low latency connection” across all of the supported devices.

4-in1 Wireless Gaming Headset

Ultra-low latency lossless wireless for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Android

Discord-certified ClearCast noise-cancelling detachable microphone

Same high-performance speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7

Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

Also includes a detachable microphone with ClearCast technology. Plus, while it still has the Arctis style of previous models, it’s quite different too. The auto adjustment headband is traded out for a more traditional headband. This makes it better for using them as headphones when you’re out and about.

What SteelSeries Had to Say

“With the continual growth of console gaming, alongside the emergence of mobile gaming experiences such as game streaming services and Nintendo Switch, gamers’ audio needs have evolved, and that evolution is wireless,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “Gamers need a truly multiplatform wireless headset that easily transitions between experiences, and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered with the Arctis 1 Wireless.”

Game Everywhere

The Arctis 1 Wireless is available now for £99.99/$119.99. For more information, check out the official product page here.