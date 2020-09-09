SteelSeries Apex 7 Review – Finally, a Brown Switch Keyboard!

/ 39 mins ago

Next Page »

SteelSeries Apex 7 - Finally, a Brown Switch Keyboard!

I have reviewed a lot of keyboards here at eTeknix, I can’t even be bothered to count all the ones I’ve used here, but it’s most certainly well into the triple digits. However, I can tell you now that damn near all of the mechanical ones have red switches, more often than not Cherry MX Red or Kailh, or at least something similar.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Brown Switch Edition

However, in recent years, many keyboard brands have been moving away from Cherry switches and making their own. One of the best examples of this has to be SteelSeries, and I think their red switches are as good or better than anything Cherry is doing. They’re SteelSeries designed and manufactured by Gateron. The Apex 7 uses their 2nd generation QX2 switch, which is similar to Cherry in design, features a 2mm actuation, 4mm total travel and a 45cN force. They’re also rated to last at least 50 million keypresses, so they’re unlikely to ever wear out really.

SteelSeries Switches

SteelSeries Apex 7 Review - Finally, a Brown Switch Keyboard! 1

The APEX 7 is available in a choice of SteelSeries Red, Blue and Brown Switch. What I also love is that they have it available in 11 languages directly on their own website, most brands make it really hard to nail down a specific model like this.

Features

  • Durable mechanical gaming switches
  • OLED smart display
  • Five onboard profiles
  • Aircraft-grade aluminium alloy frame
  • Dynamic per-key RGB illumination
  • Premium magnetic wrist rest
  • Dedicated multimedia controls
  • USB pass-through port
  • Three-way cable routing
  • 100% anti-ghosting with 104 key rollover
SteelSeries Apex 7 - Finally, a Brown Switch Keyboard!

What SteelSeries Had to Say

“The Apex 7 keyboard has mechanical switches guaranteed for 50 million keypresses. Red switches are known for their consistently smooth movement from top to bottom without any bump, allowing for lightning-fast actuation. An integrated OLED Smart Display with on-board storage is your command centre for on-the-fly info from your game, Spotify, or Discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminium alloy frame makes it a standout mechanical keyboard.” – SteelSeries

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives


Send this to a friend