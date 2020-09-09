SteelSeries Apex 7 Review – Finally, a Brown Switch Keyboard!

I have reviewed a lot of keyboards here at eTeknix, I can’t even be bothered to count all the ones I’ve used here, but it’s most certainly well into the triple digits. However, I can tell you now that damn near all of the mechanical ones have red switches, more often than not Cherry MX Red or Kailh, or at least something similar.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Brown Switch Edition

However, in recent years, many keyboard brands have been moving away from Cherry switches and making their own. One of the best examples of this has to be SteelSeries, and I think their red switches are as good or better than anything Cherry is doing. They’re SteelSeries designed and manufactured by Gateron. The Apex 7 uses their 2nd generation QX2 switch, which is similar to Cherry in design, features a 2mm actuation, 4mm total travel and a 45cN force. They’re also rated to last at least 50 million keypresses, so they’re unlikely to ever wear out really.

SteelSeries Switches

The APEX 7 is available in a choice of SteelSeries Red, Blue and Brown Switch. What I also love is that they have it available in 11 languages directly on their own website, most brands make it really hard to nail down a specific model like this.

