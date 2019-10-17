Steelseries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
Most mechanical keyboards are fairly similar. They’ll feature mechanical switches from Cherry, Kailh, TTC, and they’re all broadly the same type of switch. SteelSeries is no stranger to the trend either, but it looks like it’s time to push the market forward. Their new Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features a bunch of innovative features that are sure to put a big smile on any gaming enthusiasts face.
Apex Pro – The Next Step in Mechanical Keyboards
Equipped with their innovative, first-of-their-kind adjustable mechanical switches, it’s a huge leap away from the Cherry switches. They’re still mechanical, and they’re still linear. However, you can tune every single key on how low or high the keystroke registers. Want a feather touch activation of the key or do you want to have to fully stamp on it for it to trigger? Well, you can have both with the Apex Pro. Throw in an OLED Smart Display, magnetic wrist rest, full per-key RGB lighting, USB pass-through and more, and you’re well on your way to understanding the Apex Pro.
Features
- First-of-its-kind adjustable mechanical switches for customizable per-key sensitivity
- 8x faster response, 5x faster actuation, and 2x durability
- OLED Smart Display delivers information straight from games and apps
- Series 5000 Aircraft grade aluminium frame
- Detachable soft-touch magnetic wrist rest
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Apex Pro product page here.
What SteelSeries Had to Say
- Record-breakingly fast: Use a sensitive actuation for WASD and in-game ability keys that need the absolute fastest split-second edge on the competition. Or, adjust slightly deeper for speed with added precision.
- Deep & deliberate: Use a deeper actuation for typing or gaming with extreme accuracy. Any key set at this level will register when you’ve confidently pressed it, giving you less typos and more peace of mind.
- OLED Smart Display: An integrated command centre displays useful information for adjusting settings, changing profiles, and seeing on-the-fly updates. Avoid tabbing out of what you’re doing, and instead let your keyboard show you the important details.