Steelseries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Most mechanical keyboards are fairly similar. They’ll feature mechanical switches from Cherry, Kailh, TTC, and they’re all broadly the same type of switch. SteelSeries is no stranger to the trend either, but it looks like it’s time to push the market forward. Their new Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features a bunch of innovative features that are sure to put a big smile on any gaming enthusiasts face.

Apex Pro – The Next Step in Mechanical Keyboards

Equipped with their innovative, first-of-their-kind adjustable mechanical switches, it’s a huge leap away from the Cherry switches. They’re still mechanical, and they’re still linear. However, you can tune every single key on how low or high the keystroke registers. Want a feather touch activation of the key or do you want to have to fully stamp on it for it to trigger? Well, you can have both with the Apex Pro. Throw in an OLED Smart Display, magnetic wrist rest, full per-key RGB lighting, USB pass-through and more, and you’re well on your way to understanding the Apex Pro.

Features

First-of-its-kind adjustable mechanical switches for customizable per-key sensitivity

8x faster response, 5x faster actuation, and 2x durability

OLED Smart Display delivers information straight from games and apps

Series 5000 Aircraft grade aluminium frame

Detachable soft-touch magnetic wrist rest

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Apex Pro product page here.

What SteelSeries Had to Say