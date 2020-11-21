SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Review

SteelSeries make so many amazing headsets, but right now, the one I’m most excited about is the Arctis 1. It’s not their flagship model, it’s not their cheapest either. However, it seems to strike an impressive balance of features and performance that really caught my attention. Firstly, it’s wireless and wired, allowing it to work on your PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. It’ll work on PlayStation too, but there’s a slight variant of this headset for PlayStation with direct pairing if that’s what you need. Of course, with the included cable, it’ll still work via the controller too.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

It’s certainly well equipped, with lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, plus, the compact USB-C dongle is designed to fit snugly on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, and similar devices. A ClearCast microphone is a welcome addition too, and it’s Discord certified, whatever that means. Then we have the most impressive part, the drivers. This headset uses the same audio hardware as the award-winning Arctis 7, and I stand by that, as I gave it an award myself!

In short though, this is lining up to be one of the best headsets on the market, so let’s see if the quality and performance can match the features list!

Features

Features SteelSeries’ Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for ultra-low-latency wireless connectivity on Xbox and PC

take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Android phones

Detachable ClearCast noise-cancelling microphone with natural-sounding clarity, Discord certified

same high-performance speaker drivers as the multi-award winning Arctis 7, creating the Arctis signature sound, revealing every detail

steel-reinforced headband for an ideal fit and lasting durability

What SteelSeries Had to Say

"The Arctis 1 wireless is a gaming-grade wireless headset designed for Xbox, PC, Switch, and Android thanks to an innovative USB-C dongle design, making it perfect for gaming at home or on the go. Its sleek and lightweight design includes the same High-quality speaker drivers and microphone Tech as the critically acclaimed Arctis 7. On-ear controls make it easy to mute the microphone or adjust volume directly on the headset, and a detachable microphone allows it to transition between a gaming headset and on-the-go headphones. The Arctis 1 brings the award-winning performance of Arctis anywhere." – SteelSeries

The headset is nicely packaged, and as you can see, it works on just about everything. Plus, it looks like they’ve thrown in a one month of Games Pass Ultimate, which is awesome for Xbox, PC and xCloud given the headset works with them all… obviously not a coincidence.

