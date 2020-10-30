SteelSeries Launches its Aerox 3 Gaming Mice

SteelSeries, a worldwide leader in gaming, esports, and console peripherals, has today introduced a breakthrough in ultralight gaming mice with the Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless. SteelSeries is bringing together durable, high-end technology into the ultra-lightweight form factor, built from the ground up for performance through speed. Every element in the Aerox 3 was precisely designed to ensure the fastest reaction times in gaming, with zero compromises.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Gaming Mice

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is a wireless gaming mouse with an ultra-lightweight 66 g design, perfectly optimized for the fastest mouse swipes. SteelSeries once again partnered with PixArt on a brand-new sensor, the TrueMove Air, a new, custom true 1-to-1 tracking sensor designed specifically for wireless performance. This 18,000 CPI, 400IPS, 40G optical sensor delivers the speed, consistency and accuracy required from a wireless gaming mouse. Because of the sensor’s incredible power efficiency, SteelSeries was able to keep the weight of the mouse down by including a smaller battery that lasts longer than the competition.

The Aerox 3 Wireless is the first gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating, providing water resistance and protection from dust, dirt, oil and more. SteelSeries’ AquaBarrier technology is engineered to safeguard the seemingly exposed interior circuitry from virtually all types of environmental damage. This is incredibly important when using a holey shell design to overcome any concerns regarding durability.

Like the Rival 3 Wireless, the Aerox 3 Wireless uses the same new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology with dual wireless, allowing it to connect to devices via a 2.4 GHz wireless USB or Bluetooth connection. This technology allowed SteelSeries to achieve 400 hours of battery life in the Rival 3 Wireless, and gives the Aerox 3 Wireless 200 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and 80+ hours in 2.4 GHz mode. Once the battery does die, the Aerox 3 Wireless supports fast charging via USB-C, so users can get 40+ hours of battery life in just 15 minutes.

Other quality of life features found on the Aerox 3 Wireless include SteelSeries’ new Super Mesh Cable for less drag and a lighter feel, PTFE Glide Skates for enhanced control and smoothness, and full SteelSeries Engine customization of its three-zones of brilliant RGB lighting. The USB-C connection also allows gamers to customize their mouse further with aftermarket cable options.

Wired OR Wireless!

The Aerox 3 shares many of the same features as the Aerox 3 Wireless, including the IP54 water and dust resistance, holey design inspired by the popular Rival 3, Super Mesh Cable, PTFE Glide Skates, three-zone RGB lighting, and USB-C cable customization. However, there are some key differences between the two.

Instead of using the TrueMove Air found in the Aerox 3 Wireless, the Aerox 3 uses the TrueMove Core sensor first introduced in the Rival 3. It is a custom 8,500 CPI, 300 IPS, 35G optical sensor co-designed with PixArt specifically for performance. Because the Aerox 3 is a wired mouse, SteelSeries also managed to lower the weight even further to 57 g.

Where Can I Learn More?

Both available now to order, SteelSeries has confirmed the following prices:

For more information on these new gaming mice releases, you can check out the official SteelSeries product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!