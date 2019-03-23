Steelseries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse Review

Steelseries Rival 710

The Steelseries range is packed with high-performance peripherals. From their truly remarkable Arctis gaming headsets, to their superb gaming mice. However, they make a bold claim with their new one. Is this really the “world’s most advanced gaming mouse”? Well, that’s what we hope to find out. On paper at least, it is packing some impressive hardware. Equipped with a custom OLED display, you can display gifs, timers, an stats on the mouse its self. Furthermore, with Tactile alerts, the mouse has haptic feedback that can warn you of everything from low health to an incoming message.

Sensor

Flashy lights and rumble is one thing, but the core hardware is looking sharp too. With their award-winning TrueMove3 optical sensor, the Rival 710 promises true 1 to 1 tracking . Of course, it also has modular parts, allowing you to swap it all out as required. So, all sounds good from here, but let’s dive in for a closer look at what’s on offer from this premium gaming mouse.

Features