Steelseries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Steelseries Rival 710
The Steelseries range is packed with high-performance peripherals. From their truly remarkable Arctis gaming headsets, to their superb gaming mice. However, they make a bold claim with their new one. Is this really the “world’s most advanced gaming mouse”? Well, that’s what we hope to find out. On paper at least, it is packing some impressive hardware. Equipped with a custom OLED display, you can display gifs, timers, an stats on the mouse its self. Furthermore, with Tactile alerts, the mouse has haptic feedback that can warn you of everything from low health to an incoming message.
Sensor
Flashy lights and rumble is one thing, but the core hardware is looking sharp too. With their award-winning TrueMove3 optical sensor, the Rival 710 promises true 1 to 1
Features
- OLED screen for on-the-fly in-game stats and crucial notifications
- Tactile alerts notify you when your ultimate is ready or your health is low
- TrueMove3 optical sensor offers true 1 to 1 tracking and pinpoint accuracy
- Swappable modular parts for performance and customization
- Split-trigger 60-million click mechanical switches deliver the best clicks in gaming