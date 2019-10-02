SteelSeries Sensei Ten Mouse Now Available

SteelSeries has just announced their new Sensei Ten gaming mouse. Not only that, but it also features their latest TrueMove Pro sensor. The original Sensei was one of the most iconic and widely used mice in esports. Of course, they likely have the same aspiration for The Sensei Ten. Derived from the Japanese word for “heavenly,” it carries on that legacy. Steelseries haven’t tinkered with the overall shape of the mouse. If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. However, under the hood, it’s all new and improved.

The Legend, Evolved

For over 10 years, the SteelSeries Sensei defined the world of competitive mice with its iconic shape and performance. Its ambidextrous shape has been widely imitated, but no other mouse has succeeded in capturing the patented formula of the original SteelSeries Sensei loved by hundreds of thousands of competitive gamers – until now. The Sensei Ten revitalizes the familiar Sensei shape with a brand new esports-ready sensor, the TrueMove Pro.

What SteelSeries Had to Say

“The original Sensei is the most beloved mouse in the history of PC gaming, and we’ve devoted our engineering expertise to bringing that original shape and feel back to gamers,” said Brian Luu, Product Manager of Mice at SteelSeries. “Our team has done a fantastic job staying true to the Sensei design, while upgrading its performance for the demands of modern esports.”

TrueMove Pro Sensor

The TrueMove Pro is the latest optical sensor custom-designed by SteelSeries and PixArt. The TrueMove Pro easily outperforms the competition on any surface with True 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI and a 450 inches-per-second (IPS) tracking speed. The new sensor’s advanced tracking also stabilizes tilted mouse manoeuvres, eliminating false tracking during angled drops, tilt slams and quick flicks. The TrueMove Pro combines PixArt’s years of experience designing sensors and SteelSeries’ commitment to providing the best tracking possible, making it the best performing sensor on any surface.

“Like most gamers, I’ve tried a lot of mice over the years. With the Sensei, I found perfection,” said Sébastien “Ceb” Debs of Team OG. Ceb and Team OG made history this year as the first team to win two back-to-back The International championships, with Ceb winning both using the Sensei.

Ambidextrous

The Sensei Ten’s ergonomic ambidextrous design provides a comfortable, natural feel for both right and left-handed users with any grip style. Its eight-button universal shape allows gamers to quickly change grip styles as needed. The Sensei Ten also features five on-board memory, so gamers can save their settings across devices; 60 million click mechanical switches, for a consistent crisp click for the life of the mouse; two-zone RGB lighting and a high-grade polymer design for years of durability.

Price and Availability

The Sensei Ten is available now globally for £69.99 at steelseries.com and in the UK from Currys PC World here. For more information about the Sensei Ten and the complete line of SteelSeries’ mice, visit www.SteelSeries.com for more information.