Steven Spielberg to Direct DC Comic’s “Blackhawk” Movie

The Future of the DC Cinematic Universe

The DC cinematic universe has been underwhelming fans and the box office alike. Especially in comparison to the massive critical and financial success of the Marvel cinematic universe. They have even successfully turned B-list and C-list superheroes into A-listers, commanding hundreds of millions and billions at the box office.

However, Warner Brothers (who owns the film rights to DC characters) is not giving up yet. Now they are taking a different approach and giving high-caliber film-makers greater control on the properties they are adapting. Instead of the strict interconnected universe similar to Marvel, DC is allowing for room for some stand-alone adaptations and interpretations of their characters.

So far, they have attracted the likes of Martin Scorsese who is working on a Batman villain Joker’s origin movie. The directing duties will fall on Todd Philips, who is also writing the movie, but Scorsese is a producer. Now another legendary film director is on-board to adapt a DC title and it is none other than Steven Spielberg.

What is Steven Spielberg Working on for DC?

According to Deadline, Steven Spielberg has chosen to bring the classic 1940’s DC property ‘Blackhawk’ to the big screen. Blackhawk is originally from Quality Comics and later published by DC. The property was created by Chuck Cuidera with input by Bob Powell and Will Eisner himself.

Writing the screenplay is long-time Spielberg collaborator David Koepp. He has written for Spielberg in Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

More recently, the legendary director has worked with Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the big screen. The film has now amassed close to half a billion worldwide, so it comes as no surprise that all parties involve want to continue the partnership.

Although somewhat obscure now, Blackhawk comics actually outsold every DC book at some point other than Superman. It centers around a group of WWII era ace fighter pilots fighting Nazis. It has since been retconned in the comics several times, adjusting many of the characters to fit the times. In fact, Spielberg first expressed interest in adapting the comic book all the way back in the 80’s. At least according to DC comics editor Marv Wolfman. Which in turn sparked DC to revive and modernize the Blackhawk squadron. Now 30 years later, it is finally heading to the big screen.