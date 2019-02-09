Stop Using Internet Explorer Warns Microsoft

Stop Using Internet Explorer

Yes, we know that Edge gets the tough end of the stick quite often. However, let’s not forget how much more people ripped on the older Internet Explorer. Well, since it was replaced with Edge, Internet Explorer hasn’t gotten better with age. It’s a technical nightmare these days, hence Microsoft’s latest warning.

Perils?

Microsoft published a blog post titled “The perils of using Internet Explorer as your default browser.” And while it is mostly aimed at IT professionals, it’s certainly not excluding home users too. For businesses relying on it, Microsoft are keen to point out the lack of features on the older software. Many modern websites will have implemented new features for how they render, load, and even how they’re secured that Internet Explorer just can’t deal with. Sure, it’ll work, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t better, safer and more efficient solutions.

Alternatives?

Well, even Microsoft is rebuilding the Edge browser to use the Chromium web standards. For new Edge is better than it has ever been. Firefox and Chrome are a good starting point also. I think the message is to just stop dragging up ancient copies of IE and NetScape in your dusty office. Get up to date, get the most out of the web and your business.

“You see, Internet Explorer is a compatibility solution. We’re not supporting new web standards for it and, while many sites work fine, developers by and large just aren’t testing for Internet Explorer these days. They’re testing on modern browsers. So, if we continued our previous approach, you would end up in a scenario where, by optimizing for the things you have, you end up not being able to use new apps as they come out. As new apps are coming out with greater frequency, what we want to help you do is avoid having to miss out on a progressively larger portion of the web!” – Chris Jackson, Microsoft.

