A Story About My Uncle is FREE from Humble for the Next 48Hrs

Another Free Game from the Humble Store

A Story About My Uncle is a first person platforming adventure game about a boy who searches for his lost uncle, and ends up in a world he couldn’t imagine existed.

“Take help of your uncle’s mysterious inventions that let you jump incredibly high and far through beautiful scenery, uncover clues to your uncle’s whereabouts, and meet fantastical creatures that will help you on your journey. “

This is normally $13 USD on Humble, Steam or other stores. Although it is currently available for free through a Humble Store promo.

How Do I Get ‘A Story About My Uncle’ for FREE?

Users have until January 12, 10AM Pacific Time to claim a copy of the game. As usual, a Humble Store account is necessary. Although, it does not cost any money to sign up and no credit cards are necessary to get the game. All you need is a valid e-mail address and to sign up for their newsletter.

To claim a copy of the game, follow this link and login to or create your free Humble account.

Can My System Run ‘A Story About My Uncle’?

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon X2, or equal at 1.6GHz or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 9.0c-compatible, SM 3.0-compatible

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c-compatible, 16-bit

Recommended Requirements