Student Pleads Guilty to Destroying PCs with ‘USB Killer’

/ 8 hours ago
USB Killer

When I was at college (many years ago now) I used to remember the look of shock and horror that would come onto the faces of the IT technicians when you’d pull out a floppy disc which didn’t have their seal of approval.

Admittedly, times have changed now. In a report via The Verge, however, it seems that USB drives might be the new menace as a student in Americahas pled guilty to destroying $58,000 worth of PC equipment via the use of a ‘USB Killer’ drive.

How Does it Work?

Vishwanath Akuthota, a former student of The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York admitted to literally destroying around 66 computers at the campus.

He did this via a ‘USB Killer’ drive. Although considered a ‘myth’ for many years, these drives essentially have the ability to overload PCs electronics. This, of course, renders them completely destroyed. I’ll openly admit, while I had heard the rumours, I never knew that this was actually possible.

Oh, did we mention that he actually filmed himself doing this?… Not very smart! – Sorry, but it looks like that footage isn’t currently on the internet.

Crime & Punishment

Pleading guilty to the charges (which he kinda had to since he filmed himself doing it) he potentially faces a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000.

It has, however, led to a social media post of his from 2016 going viral in which he said “My future goal is to become an entrepreneur.” – You can check that out here!

So, the next time you find a random USB drive lying around and fancy having a peek at what’s on it, beware!

