Studio Ghibli Releases its First Full CGI Movie Trailer

Around the beginning of the year, we got the truly excellent news that Studio Ghibli was officially back in the business of making feature-length animated films. While it’s known that the legend himself, Hayao Miyasaki, is currently working on one hand-drawn project (in keeping with the amazing visual tradition of Studio Ghibli), his son Goro was ready to have another crack at success (following what I think many would agree were tepid outings), but through the utilization of CGI. A huge and significant first for the company!

Well, following a lot of news and speculation surrounding ‘Earwig and the Witch’, including some relatively recently released stills, we now have our official first look at the film in action with the launch of its trailer!

Studio Ghibli – Earwig and the Witch

Representing the second time that Studio Ghibli has adapted a written work of Diana Wynne Jones (the first being ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’) the main key feature of this animated film is that this will represent the first time Studio Ghibli has utilized (in a full-blown manner) CGI.

Now, admittedly, the aesthetics of the film are generally not what most would expect from the animation studio. Even as a huge fan myself, with a particular love for Totoro, I’m not entirely sure I like it. The decision, however, has largely been driven by finances, and, put simply, through the presumable bi-annual release of CGI features, they can keep the cash coming in which will help fund Hayao Miyasaki’s work on what will undoubtedly represent his next masterpiece! – A film which, incidentally, isn’t expected to be ‘ready’ until around 2024.

When Is It Out?

In something that has undoubtedly been influenced by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Earwig and the Witch will not get a cinematic release. It will, instead, be broadcast via the NHK TV channel on December 30th. Albeit, it’s initial release will exclusively be in Japan with no news yet surrounding a Western release.

That being said, however, if you can’t wait until the DVD arrives on your shores, we daresay that shortly after it’s initial broadcast, a ‘subtitled’ version will be available online. – So while I’m reserving judgment on this film until I see it, while the visual medicine may be harsh and perhaps not what fans wanted, Studio Ghibli probably had to move into CGI to keep the patient alive!

More than anything though, I’m just hoping that this is an improvement on Goro Miyasaki’s previous films which have been, in most views, a little below the amazingly high standards set by the studio with prior releases.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!