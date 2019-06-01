Studio Ghibli Theme Park Reportedly Being Built in Japan

Studio Ghibli Theme Park

As a fan of Japanese animation, I am a huge lover of the work of Studio Ghibli. Producing some of the most amazing animated feature films over the last 30 years, it’s hard to understate just what an influence they have had on so many people.

In a report via Variety, however, reports are suggesting that a brand new theme park is set to start work in Japan that will be based on the amazing work of the animation studio.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, very little. It has, however, been suggested that the theme park will be divided into 5 sections. Each carrying a theme from one of their films. Just put me in Totoro world and I’ll happily live there forever!

The main design of the park is reportedly being handled by Mayao Miyasaki’s son (Goro Miyasaki). That doesn’t mean to say, however, that the old man isn’t more than a little involved. Reports are suggesting that he is very concerned about what the final product may be.

Ghibli Back On Track

With a brand new feature film in the works and now a theme park, it does at least give some fans hope that the studio is very much back in business. They did, after all, effectively shut down in 2017. Specifically, after Hayao Miyasaki felt that he was getting too old to continue, but had failed to find anyone to take over his vision.

With it set to be opened in 2022, for me though, this is surely just another reason why I really, really, need to visit Japan!

What do you think? Would you like to visit this theme park? – Let us know in the comments!