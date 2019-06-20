Super Flower Announces Leadex III Power Supply Range

Super Flower Leadex III

When it comes to power supplies, Super Flower may not necessarily be the first manufacturer’s name that trips off the tongue, but in our experience, we have never failed to be impressed with their products. Rather than releasing masses of products, Super Flower seems to concentrate more on substance rather than style. In fairness, a very solid factor when considering the purchase of your next power supply.

With the release of the Leadex III, however, we get a much welcome update to the excellent series of power supplies that looks to kick the performance up to a whole new level!

Features

The main features of their new power supply range include;

Fully modular 80Plus Gold certified PSU

Three tier cooling, including two semi-passive ECO modes

Quality 135mm fan with fluid dynamic bearings

Constructed with premium components and Japanese capacitors

Fully modular cable management

Seven-year manufacturer guarantee

Available in 550W – 850W

One of the main key highlights of the release is that three-tier adaptive cooling. Put simply, unlike many other power supplies which give you a single ‘ECO’ passive cooling option, the Leadex III range gives you essentially an option to elect for a mid-temperature or low-temperature cut off point.

When Are They Out?

Although there is no set release date for the Leadex III range of power supplies yet, they are available for pre-order via Overclockers.

In terms of pricing as well, they are surprisingly inexpensive considering that these are 80 Plus Gold rated in efficiency. With the base 550w model starting at £80, even the top 850w version is only £112.99. This is, for a brand as reputable as Super Flower, surprisingly inexpensive and would well be worth consideration when they are released!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new power supply? – Let us know in the comments!