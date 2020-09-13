Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pre-Orders Hit By Huge Stock Shortage

With Super Mario 3D All-Stars set to release on September 18th, for many Nintendo Switch owners, this is undoubtedly one of the biggest gaming releases left for the platform this year and, in a nutshell, we expect this to be hugely popular. Mario 64, Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy all in one bundle? – It sounds awesome to us!

Following a report via Eurogamer, however, actually getting hold of a copy might be more tricky than you might have hoped for and it’s probably not simply due to demand either. It is, in fact, a problem (or criticism) that has again been leveled at Nintendo by a major retailer!

Super Mario 3D All Stars

With the game being available to pre-order from many websites, in regards to UK retailers, Base.com is always worth checking out. In regards to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, however, they have been forced to cancel all pre-orders simply because Nintendo isn’t providing them with enough copies of the game.

Again citing the long-held belief that Nintendo deliberately limits quantities to artificially create hype and demand for their products, Base.com hasn’t held back in their crititism both as a means to knock Nintendo, but also to explain this decision to those who did pre-order through them.

“We have just been notified of our allocation of Super Mario 3D All-stars (Nintendo Switch) and it is woefully short. This is very disappointing and it is with great regret that we have to inform you that we will be unable to fulfill your order on the day of release. Further, as Nintendo and their UK distributors are unable to give us any reassurance that more stock will become available after release, we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel all orders.”

What Do We Think?

Well, if a major retailer such as Base.com can’t get enough copies to meet their pre-order demands, it seems pretty clear that this issue may be affecting all retailers as a whole. As such, while you might have your copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars on pre-order, actually getting it on release day does appear to be in more than a moderate bit of doubt.

The bottom line, however, is that Base.com is not wrong. We have a huge catalog of similar instances of Nintendo, apparently deliberately, producing both games and tech in such short quantities that it simply never meets demand. I like Nintendo, and I love the Switch, but even I can’t deny that this practice by the company is more than a little shoddy!

What do you think?