Super Mario 64 Speed Run Record Beaten By Impressive Margin

For reasons I have never truly understood, Super Mario 64, the hit launch title of the N64, has since been one of the most popular games in terms of speed running. I imagine this might be something to do with the fact that it has nice tight controls and a plethora of categories to attempt to challenge for the world record.

One of the most notorious of these is the any% zero star speedrun. As the name would suggest, this is completing the game by any means necessary as long as you don’t collect a single star. You might be asking how you could possibly fight Bowser without a single star though. Well, of course, you have to use a few tricks.

Record Beaten By 3 Second Margin

For several years now, the record for this achievement has been a time of 6 minutes 44 seconds held by a Japanese player known as ‘Akira’. This record had stood for over 4 years and many considered it to be practically unbeatable. Someone out there though was pretty sure that there’s no such thing as impossible!

During a 4 hour Steam, Twitch Streamer Drozdowsky managed to shave more than 3 seconds off the time. As such, the new record stands at 6 minutes, 41 seconds. If you want to know exactly how that is possible, we have included the video of the run above for you. I think you’d agree, that run is a lot different to how we played the game!

Incredibly Tight Gameplay

The tricks to nail decent speedrun times in Super Mario 64 are not that difficult. The run is largely determined by how quickly you can perform them and how tight you can get Mario to manoeuvre. It’s not entirely beyond the realms of possibility that this record can again be broken. I daresay though that this one has a good chance of standing for a few years itself.

What do you think? Impressed with the run? – Let us know in the comments!