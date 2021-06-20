Super Mario World Widescreen Project Released

I play a lot of retro games, and quite honestly, playing them in 4:3 is absolutely fine with me. I even play a lot of games on 9×16 vertical monitors, but I do love the occasional arcade shooter. However, Widescreen monitors tend to be fantastic for platform gaming, and Super Mario World is certainly one of the greatest in the genre. Well, now you can enjoy both widescreen and Super Mario World together!

Super Mario World Widescreen

The talents of ROM hacker “Vitor Vilela” have resulted in the release of this project, adding 16:9 support to the ROM. Furthermore, it’s available on GitHub, so it’s pretty easy to get hold of this one and set it up. What’s even cooler is they’re even planning to release a 21:9 version in the future, and you can bet I’ll be downloading that one too.

Keep in mind, you’ll need the SNES ROM of the game, and I can’t tell you how to get those. You must also use bsnes-HD emulator. This is a fork of bsnes that adds HD video features. You can download this from GitHub here.

NEW RELEASE: Super Mario World Widescreen (SNES) is now available for download! Explore the new expanded adventure, natively enhanced to work with modern screens. The true 2021 gaming experience mixed with the wonderful 1990 gaming golden age!



Download: https://t.co/UugJXT4Fvh pic.twitter.com/BDTMIECQhP — Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) June 18, 2021

“Super Mario World Widescreen is your beloved Mario World SNES game but in the 16:9 resolution. This is possible by expanding the horizontal resolution by 96 pixels, increasing resolution from 256×224 to 352×224. Since the original SNES does not have this resolution, the emulator focused into high definition mods bsnes-hd must be used.”

What about ultrawide support? Here is Butter Bridge 1 on Super Mario World Ultrawide running pretty cool!



SMW Widescreen is planned to be released soon. Stay tuned in for updates! pic.twitter.com/bBf1qHqYhe — Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) June 16, 2021

Supported screens

“Currently SMW Widescreen supports 16:9 and 16:10 monitor resolutions. More aspect ratios are planned and are currently work in progress, namely 2:1 and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratios. All aspect ratio has the intended 8:7 pixel aspect ratio from the original SNES Picture Processing Unit. This means that the screen you will see is like how would you see on a real TV screen connected to the SNES, except expanded to the widescreen resolution!”

Again, we can’t help you with ROMs of the original game, and we remind you that you shouldn’t share links to such content for other either.