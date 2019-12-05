Super Monkey Ball Hits Steam Next Week

Halo Reach on PC, that’s pretty fantastic news. However, there’s one other classic gaming series that I’ve been looking forward to this month. Of course, I’m talking about Super Monkey Ball! This is a game I haven’t played in over ten years, yet here it is again, back in my life. The premise is simple, you’re a monkey, in a ball, you roll it around to solve the level. It sounds simple, but then again, many of the best games ever have simple core mechanics. Oh and now they’ve added Sonic the Hedgehog, which works surprisingly well actually.

Super Monkey Ball

While Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD was released on Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in October, PC was left out of the mix. Yes, it’s the same game that came out on the humble Wii, but it has been given a bit of spit and polish since then. It’ll land on Steam on December 10th, and if you’re quick, it’ll be 20% off until December 17th. That should bring the price down to just $23.99/£19.99. If you don’t buy it now, keep this one on your wishlist, it’ll be something you don’t want to miss in future sales.