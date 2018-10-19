SuperMicro C9Z390-PGW Z390 Motherboard Review

SuperMicro C9Z390-PGW

Looking for a new Z390 motherboard for your work or gaming PC? Cool, SuperMicro has their new C9Z390-PGW. However, are you also tired of that “slow” Gigabit networking? Then this may be the motherboard for you. Not only does it pack in a lot of high-end features, but it also has the incredible Aquantia AQC107 10G Ethernet Controller, as well as Intel PHY i219V Gigabit LAN, and 802.1ac WiFi+BT5.0. Most consumers don’t need 10G LAN, or even three different network connections onboard, but there’s a growing market and you know who you are.

Of course, it’s not just about networking, as the board comes with support for fast storage too. It’ll support a pair of high-speed M.2 drives, as well as Intel Optane and E-Key Raid configurations. There’s also U.2 and SATA connections for additional storage options. It seems then that this motherboard is walking a line between high-end consumer motherboards and professional workstation motherboards. This is no surprise given SuperMicro’s server motherboard market experience.

Intel® 8th/9th Generation Core™ i9/Core™ i7/Core™i5/Core™i3/Pentium®/Celeron® series Processor., Single Socket LGA 1151 supported, CPU TDP support Up to 140W

Intel® Z390 Express

Up to 64GB Unbuffered non-ECC UDIMM, DDR4-4000MHz (O.C), in 4 DIMM slots

4 PCI-E 3.0 x16 slots (16/NA/NA or 8/8/NA or 8/4/4),

1 PCI-E 3.0 x1

M.2 Interface: 2 PCI-E 3.0 x4, RAID 0 & 1 and 1 CNVi / M.2 Form Factor: 2260/2280/22110, 2260/2280, 2230 / M.2 Key: M-Key, M-Key, E-Key (RAID 0,1 support) M.2-M1 port shares PCI-E link with U2-1 port; M.2-M2 port shares link with SATA port4 and port5; M.2-E1 port pre-installed one 802.1ac WiFi+BT5.0 module

U.2 Interface: 2 PCI-E 3.0 x4 and PCI-E 3.0 x4

1 PCI-E 3.0 x1 2 PCI-E 3.0 x4, RAID 0 & 1 and 1 CNVi / 2260/2280/22110, 2260/2280, 2230 / M-Key, M-Key, E-Key (RAID 0,1 support) 2 DP (DisplayPort) ports, 1 HDMI port,

Display port up to 1.2, HDMI up to 2.0

Display port up to 1.2, HDMI up to 2.0 Intel® Z390 Express controller for 6 SATA3 (6 Gbps) ports; RAID 0,1,5,10

Single LAN with Intel® single Ethernet PHY i219V

Single LAN with Aquantia® AQC107 10G Ethernet Controller

Surprisingly, not much is included, but it’s everything you need. There’s a rear I/O, some cable stickers, four SATA cables, and two WiFi antenna.

