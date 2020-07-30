Survey Finds 84% of People Are (Currently) Picking the PS5

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to release around November this year, we’re (very shortly) going to be squarely eying up what will undoubtedly be the next-gen console war and, specifically, who will come out on top. Sony does, of course, go into it with a pretty huge advantage. Namely, because the PS4 massively outsold the Xbox One (on a ratio of 3:1 if the rumors are to be believed).

While it still remains to be seen who will ‘win’ the battle, however, a report via TechSpot has revealed that a recent survey conducted of ‘pop culture fans’ found that 84% of them currently find the PS5 to be far more exciting. In other words, they’re more likely (right now) to buy a PS5 than an Xbox Series X.

PS5 VS Xbox Series X

While not surprising to see that the PS5 is more popular with consumers, I must confess to being massively shocked that the figure is as high as 84%. Albeit, this is perhaps something to do with the fact that I’m currently falling within the 16% camp who view the Xbox Series X with far more interest.

If these figures are proven correct in terms of end retail sales, however, it seems that while everything will likely be rosy for Sony, Microsoft might be set for another pretty huge uphill battle.

What Do We Think?

As above, it’s hard to deny that Sony does go into this with a pretty significant advantage. Largely based solely on the fact that the PS4 was a hugely successful (and highly-popular) console. While there is, of course, plenty of time for things to swing in Microsoft’s favor (such as when the prices of the systems are revealed), it seems pretty clear that the PS5 is going to be pretty hot on launch day.

Yes, this may just be one survey, but while the results are surprising, I can’t necessarily believe that many other group polls would throw up massively different results. I don’t care though, I’m still probably getting an Xbox Series X!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!