Survey Shows Tech Firms Dominate UK’s Best Known Brands

Brand recognition is a major part of any business. Having a company name that is well-known is often a key step to the continued success of the company. As such, some time to time, UK residents are surveyed to see which brands they recognise the most.

In the latest survey in a report via Prophet, a surprisingly high number of technology companies dominate the top 50 best-known brands.

Who Makes The List

With maybe a small handful of exceptions, the chances are that you will know every brand in the top 50. As you can see though, a surprising number of these are tech-related companies with the top 10 particularly being dominated. A quick count of the list as a whole shows that of the 50 companies around half (depending on your definition) are either technology-related companies or business that trade almost solely online. The lack of high-street brands is certainly surprising, but perhaps reflective of how the market has shifted in the last 20 years.

Good News For Tech Firms

With Apple at the top of the list, this is clearly an indication of just how strong that branding is. With PlayStation, Google, Netflix, Amazon, Spotify and Android also making the top 10 though, it’s clear that as a society we have grown to learn about these tech-based brands very well. Even companies such as Disney are surprisingly low on the list.

There is, however, a little bit of bragging rights for Intel coming in at number 43. There’s no AMD here. There’s no eTeknix there either, but we’re working on that one.

What do you think? How many brands on the list did you recognise? Any you’re surprised are there or missing? – Let us know in the comments!