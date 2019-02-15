Synology DiskStation DS1019+ Available Now

Synology DiskStation DS1019+

Is it time to upgrade your storage? Then you may want to check out the new feature packed 5-bay desktop NAS from Synology. While it’s designed to be suited towards many small offices and businesses, it’s also ticking all the right boxes for IT enthusiasts too. Perfect for the professional home user, or for a multi-user setup in the workspace.

“For professional home or SOHO users, it’s always struggling to find a NAS server providing outstanding performance, scalability, and applicability at the same time. DS1019+ eliminates all your concerns with a compact chassis design,” said Kevin Meng, product manager of Synology Inc. “Featuring a quad-core processor, 8GB memory and dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots, DS1019+ allows you to create SSD cache without occupying any drive trays. Its dual-channel 4K video transcoding capability and scalable storage design also make it an ideal option for multimedia applications, perfectly suitable for ultra HD video streaming among all of your devices.”

Scalable Design

The scale-up design allows a seamless storage expansion with minimal effort, making it an ideal server for file sharing, data backup, and recovery.

Scalable storage: Up to 140TB with one expansion unit

Dual-channel memory: Loaded with two 4GB memory modules (8GB memory capacity in total)

Two built-in M.2 SSD slots: Supercharge random IOPS via NVMe SSD cache

High performance: Deliver encrypted sequential throughput at over 225 MB/s reading and writing

An Ideal Multimedia Library

Supporting dual-channel, real-time 4K video transcoding, DS1019+ provides a remarkable experience in ultra HD video streaming and sharing. You can also enjoy the image recognition technology with Synology Moments, automatically organizing your precious memories effortlessly.

DiskStation Manager

DS1019+ runs on DiskStation Manager. The advanced and intuitive operating system for Synology NAS devices, with various applications offered to enhance work productivity. Synology has received numerous media accolades, topping the mid-range NAS category in TechTarget’s storage solution survey and winning PCMag Readers’ Choice eight years in a row.

Price and Availability

This should be in stock today at most major retailers. Not only that, but the unit is priced at just $649.99. Rather decent for a setup of this specification. Of course, that doesn’t include drivers. However, we expect some retailers to offer bundle deals too.