T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Gets Launched

T-FORCE, the gaming brand of TEAMGROUP, today announces the new CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive with the latest and ultra-fast M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 interface. It is the first of its kind in the industry to be made with ceramic composite cooling materials and obtained Taiwan Utility Model Patent (No. M595313). The snow-white ceramic has a unique texture, and the special aerospace ceramic can achieve an excellent heat dissipation effect. Not only bringing a new color into the gaming world, but it also unleashes an ultimate performance with a read/write speed of 5,000/4,400 MB/s.

TEAMGROUP – T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

With NVMe 1.3 specification, T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive creates a higher standard for M.2 solid state drive by using the latest, ultra-fast M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 interface to achieve a sequential read/write speed of 5,000/4,400 MB/s. The use of aerospace ceramic composite cooling materials not only provides excellent heat dissipation but also reduces heat by 18% when the case is equipped with a fan. At the same time, it is also lightweight and thin, anti-electromagnetic interference, high temperature resistant, extreme temperature shock resistant. Besides, it is made with environmentally friendly materials, which is RoHS compliant. The combination of CARDEA Ceramic C440’s snow-white heat spreader and the golden T-FORCE displays a trendy style. It will be even more eye-catching if it is matched with a white motherboard and case. The thickness is only about 1 mm which perfectly showcase the aesthetics of thinness of T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic.

Features & Specifications

Unleash the ultimate power

Beautiful and thin as a snowflake

Top specification that breaks through the limit

Aerospace ceramic material for better heat dissipation

Trustworthy smart management technology

Where Can I Learn More?

T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive uses 3D NAND which is stacked in a three-dimensional way to offer up to 2 TB of large storage. The read/write speed can reach as high as 5,000 MB/s reads and 4,400 MB/s writes, which is nearly 10 times faster than SATA SSD, 1.65 times faster than the M.2 PCIE Gen3 x4 SSD. Also, it is completely downward compatible with the current PCIe 3.0 platform, comprehensively improving the performance of gamer’s games and daily work, and leading the gaming world with its trendy snow-white color.

If you want to learn more about this new super-fast storage, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!