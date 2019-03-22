Tacoma is Free to Keep from Humble Bundle for the Next 48 Hours

Humble Freebie After Signing Up for Newsletter

Fullbright’s narrative adventure game ‘Tacoma’ is currently free to keep via Humble Bundle‘s Humble Freebie promotion. As usual, it only requires users to have a valid e-mail address and to sign up for their newsletter. Once again, there is no catch and the game is permanently yours once claimed.

Unlike other games from the Humble Freebie, Tacoma is offered DRM-free for either Windows, Mac or Linux. So that means you are not getting a Steam key this time. Instead it will be a 2.6GB download for the installation file. Although Humble also offers a BitTorrent download option.

The only limitation as usual is that this is a time-limited promotion. Which means that the offer is only available until March 24th, 10AM Pacific Time. Although there is also the unlikely case of Humble Bundle running out of available keys. After which then the promotion will end prematurely.

So claim your copy now by following this link.

Can My System Run Tacoma?

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 7 or higher, 64-bit



Windows 7 or higher, 64-bit Processor: 1.9ghz Intel i5-equivalent processor or higher



1.9ghz Intel i5-equivalent processor or higher Memory: 4 GB RAM



4 GB RAM Graphics: Onboard or dedicated graphics accelerator with 1GB+ of video RAM



Onboard or dedicated graphics accelerator with 1GB+ of video RAM DirectX: Version 11



Version 11 Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended Requirements